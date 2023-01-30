Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 74.28 Yuan (11 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, 0.4 percent down from the last trading day, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 10,549 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of 783,568.68 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.