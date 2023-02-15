UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 76.71 Yuan (11.2 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 0.18 percent down from Tuesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 15,041 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday, with a turnover of 1.15 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

