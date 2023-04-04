Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 82.84 Yuan (about 12.06 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 0.5 percent down from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 3,153 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 261,206.22 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.