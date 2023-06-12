UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 84.5 Yuan (about 11.83 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, down 3.97 percent from Friday, at the Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 768 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of 64,904 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy Market From Share

Recent Stories

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest ..

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest rate unchanged at 21pc

14 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation in IPU’s ‘ ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation in IPU’s ‘Parliamentary Conference on In ..

19 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat opens up about ‘surprising announc ..

Mehwish Hayat opens up about ‘surprising announcement’

23 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation ..

Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation with Consul-General of Singap ..

34 minutes ago
 UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected ..

UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected by Mayon Volcano in Philippin ..

34 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolon ..

Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolonged illness

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.