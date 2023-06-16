Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) --:::Carbon emissions allowances closed at 84.5 Yuan (about 11.83 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, down 3.97 percent from Friday, at the Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 768 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of 64,904 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution