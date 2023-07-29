Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes lower Friday

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 77.02 Yuan (10.76 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.30 percent down from Thursday, at the Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 2,060 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 158,665.45 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 220.189 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.

112 billion yuan.

On Friday, the market also traded 120 tonnes of China Certified Emissions Reductions, which are companies' voluntary reduction of emissions achieved via means such as afforestation or use of clean energy technologies.

The carbon market in Guangdong covers all companies from the province whose annual carbon dioxide emissions surpass 10,000 tonnes, except those in the city of Shenzhen, which has a separate market. So far, 200 enterprises in the sectors of steel, cement, petrochemicals, paper making and aviation have been included.

Activities on the market are reflective of the industry's emissions control cost in Guangdong, a manufacturing powerhouse and big energy consumer in China.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Guangzhou Buy December Market All From Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

31 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

45 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

18 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

18 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

18 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous