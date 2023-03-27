Guard killed in gun attack on Albanian TV channel: police

Tirana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A gun attack at Albania's largest television broadcaster killed a security guard early Monday, according to police.

"Kalashnikov gunfire targeted the building of Top Channel, killing the security guard," police said.

A burst of gunfire was fired towards the broadcaster's headquarters from an SUV driving by the building, they added.

The 60-year-old security guard was in a booth outside the building and was hit and killed.

The police gave no possible motive for the attack.

"The investigation is ongoing," they added.