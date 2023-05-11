BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" continued to lead China's box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The film, which is the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, raked in 18.

26 million Yuan (about 2.64 million U.S. Dollars) in daily box office revenue.

Domestic road comedy "Godspeed" came in second with a daily earning of 14.19 million yuan.

It was followed by Top Gun-style movie "Born to Fly," which earned 8.46 million yuan Wednesday.