"Guardians Of The Galaxy" Sequel Stays Atop China's Box Office Chart

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

"Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel stays atop China's box office chart

BEIJIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" continued to lead China's box office chart on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The film, which is the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, raked in 18.

26 million Yuan (about 2.64 million U.S. Dollars) in daily box office revenue.

Domestic road comedy "Godspeed" came in second with a daily earning of 14.19 million yuan.

It was followed by Top Gun-style movie "Born to Fly," which earned 8.46 million yuan Wednesday.

