"Guardians Of The Galaxy" Sequel Tops China's Box Office Chart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 09:50 AM

BEIJING, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" gained the top spot on China's box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film, which is the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, generated a daily box office revenue of 82.

27 million Yuan (about 11.89 million U.S. Dollars).

It was followed by domestic road comedy "Godspeed," which earned 44.33 million yuan Sunday.

Top Gun-style movie "Born to Fly" came in third with a daily earning of 35.03 million yuan.

