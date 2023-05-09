BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" continued to lead China's box office chart on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

The film, which is the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, generated a daily box office revenue of 24.

81 million Yuan (about 3.58 million U.S. Dollars).

It was followed by domestic road comedy "Godspeed," which earned 17.07 million yuan Monday.

Top Gun-style movie "Born to Fly" came in third with a daily earning of 9.60 million yuan.