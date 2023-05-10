UrduPoint.com

"Guardians Of The Galaxy" Sequel Tops China's Box Office Chart

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

"Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel tops China's box office chart

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" continued to lead China's box office chart on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The film, which is the latest installment of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, generated a daily box office revenue of 20.

92 million Yuan (about 3.02 million U.S. Dollars).

It was followed by domestic road comedy "Godspeed," which earned 15.25 million yuan Tuesday.

Top Gun-style movie "Born to Fly" came in third with a daily earning of 8.85 million yuan.

