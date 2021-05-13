UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guardiola Hails 'inspirational' Klopp As He Savours Premier League Triumph

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

Guardiola hails 'inspirational' Klopp as he savours Premier League triumph

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for inspiring him to become a better manager following Manchester City's Premier League title success.

City were crowned champions for the third time in four seasons on Tuesday when Manchester United lost to Leicester, succeeding Klopp's Liverpool.

Klopp described Guardiola as the best manager in the world at a press conference on Wednesday and the Catalan was full of compliments in return.

"Jurgen, of course, was an inspiration for me," said Guardiola. "He made me, through his teams at Dortmund and Liverpool, a better manager. He made me think a lot about games and opponents. Thank you so much." Guardiola revealed he and his players celebrated with pizza at an impromptu party at their training complex after defeat for second-placed United.

"It was so nice," he said. "The unexpected parties are the nicest ones.

"We came here in our bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was.

Then at 11:30 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night." City's success this season, which also includes their run to the Champions League final and a League Cup triumph, has come after Guardiola signed a new contract in November.

The Spaniard, who arrived at the club in 2016, had been in the final year of his previous deal but he said he wanted to repay the faith shown in him by chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

He said: "I cannot forget my first season here, when we didn't win anything, the behaviour of my chairman. And after the big disappointment against Lyon last season (defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals), the support I had from my chairman.

"That's why he is part of our success and it's dedicated to him, for supporting me, like I support my backroom staff and the players.

"Now we have two weeks ahead of us to prepare for the dream come true of playing in the final of the Champions League."

Related Topics

World Liverpool Nice Lyon Dortmund Leicester Manchester United November 2016 From Best Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

1 hour ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

4 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

4 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.