UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guardiola Hails Man City Despite Liverpool Defeat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

Guardiola hails Man City despite Liverpool defeat

Liverpool, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Pep Guardiola said his side showed why they were Premier League champions despite losing 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool took a huge step towards a first top-flight title in 30 years by opening an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Goals from Fabinho and Mohamed Salah gave the European champions a dream start before Sadio Mane's diving header early in the second half sealed City's fate.

Bernardo Silva pulled a late goal back but a third defeat in eight league games leaves City down in fourth, nine points behind Liverpool, and with a mountain to climb if they are to claim a third straight league title.

"What happened today we showed why are champion," Guardiola told Sky sports.

"I am so proud of my team, more than ever. We can be proud of how we played against the strongest team in Europe.""We played like back-to-back champions," he added. "We cannot deny how good Liverpool are but the way we played, the personality, it was good."

Related Topics

Sports Europe Liverpool Lead Sunday From Top Premier League

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International&#039;s water project ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 412,562 C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.