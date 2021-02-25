UrduPoint.com
Guardiola Rings Man City Changes Against Gladbach

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rang the changes for Wednesday's Champions League last 16, first leg away to Moenchengladbach with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne back on the bench.

Guardiola made six changes from the side which started Sunday's win over Arsenal as Kyle Walker and Aymeric Laporte returned in defence, while Joao Cancelo switched from right to left-back.

Rodrigo, who was rested against the Gunners, replaced Fernandinho in the holding midfield role.

De Bruyne, who made his first start in a month at Arsenal, was back on the bench as Phil Foden came into the side.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus replaced Riyad Mahrez up front.

The first leg was switched from Moenchengladbach to Budapest due to Germany's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Gladbach coach Marco Rose started the same team which beat his future employers Dortmund 4-2 last month with no place for France striker Marcus Thuram.

Swiss defender Denis Zakaria was included in a three-man back line with Valentino Lazaro dropping to the bench as Gladbach looked to brush off poor recent Bundesliga form against the Premier League leaders.

Borussia Moenchengladbach (3-5-2): Yann Sommer; Matthias Ginter, Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi; Stefan Lainer, Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer, Jonas Hofmann, Ramy Bensebaini; Lars Stindl (c), Alassane Plea Coach: Marco Rose (GER) Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Phil Foden, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Jesus, Raheem Sterling (c) Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Referee: Artur Dias (POR)

