Guards say Iran successfully launches first military satellite

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country's first military satellite on Wednesday, a programme that the US alleges is a cover for its missile development.

The satellite -- dubbed the Nour -- was "successfully launched... from the Qassed two-stage launcher from the Markazi Desert of Iran", the Guards' Sepahnews website said.