Guards shoot six migrants dead at Libya detention centre: IOM

Tripoli, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Guards at a Libyan detention centre shot dead six migrants on Friday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The UN agency's Libya chief Federico Soda said there was "massive overcrowding" at the facility in Tripoli.

"Shooting broke out and six migrants were killed in total. They were shot by the guards," he said.