Guatemala Arrests 24 Migrants From Haiti, Guinea En Route To US

Sun 16th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Guatemala arrests 24 migrants from Haiti, Guinea en route to US

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Guatemalan police arrested 24 migrants from Haiti and Guinea who were preparing to travel north and illegally enter the United States, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The arrests took place at a bus station on the northern fringes of Guatemala City, according to police spokesman Pablo Castillo.

The group had boarded the bus at Chiquimula city near the Honduran border, a staging post for migrants passing through Guatemala on the way to the US, he added.

"These people include six women and a minor. Twenty are from Haiti and four from Guinea," he said.

All 24 were taken to a migration shelter in the center of the capital city.

