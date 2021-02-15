UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guatemala Captures Suspected Drug-trafficker Wanted By US

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 11:50 PM

Guatemala captures suspected drug-trafficker wanted by US

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Guatemala police have arrested a suspected drug-trafficker wanted by the United States, the public prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Maynor Salazar, 44, is the seventh such suspected drug-trafficker captured in the Central American country this year.

He was detained during an operation in the eastern Chiquimula department, close to the border with Honduras, public ministry spokesman Juan Luis Pantaleon said.

A state court in Texas has submitted an extradition request for Salazar, known as "El 7", accusing him of being the head of a group bringing heroin into the US.

"An investigation ... identified a drug-trafficking organization operating throughout South, Central and North America," Pantaleon said.

"The organization uses a sophisticated infrastructure to manufacture, acquire, store, transport and distribute several hundred kilograms of heroin destined for the United States." Anti-narcotics forces also detained three more Guatemalans suspected of trafficking cocaine, between Friday and Saturday.

They now have seven people in detention wanted by the US.

According to Guatemalan authorities, large international drug cartels use Central America and local drug dealers there to help transport illegal narcotics and launder money, something which results in an increase in violent crime in the region.

Related Topics

Police Chiquimula Guatemala United States Honduras Money Border Court

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

11 minutes ago

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

56 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls President of Zimbabwe to e ..

1 hour ago

Parler Announces Relaunch on Independent Technolog ..

18 minutes ago

Opposition mentally paralysed due to loss of power ..

18 minutes ago

US Secretary of State Urges Turkish Foreign Minist ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.