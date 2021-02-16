Guatemala captures suspected drug-trafficker wanted by US

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Guatemala police have arrested a suspected drug-trafficker wanted by the United States, the public prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Maynor Salazar, 44, is the seventh such suspected drug-trafficker captured in the Central American country this year.

He was detained during an operation in the eastern Chiquimula department, close to the border with Honduras, public ministry spokesman Juan Luis Pantaleon said.

A state court in Texas has submitted an extradition request for Salazar, known as "El 7", accusing him of being the head of a group bringing heroin into the US.

"An investigation ... identified a drug-trafficking organization operating throughout South, Central and North America," Pantaleon said.

"The organization uses a sophisticated infrastructure to manufacture, acquire, store, transport and distribute several hundred kilograms of heroin destined for the United States." Anti-narcotics forces also detained three more Guatemalans suspected of trafficking cocaine, between Friday and Saturday.

They now have seven people in detention wanted by the US.

According to Guatemalan authorities, large international drug cartels use Central America and local drug dealers there to help transport illegal narcotics and launder money, something which results in an increase in violent crime in the region.