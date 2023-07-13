Open Menu

Guatemala Court Clears Way For Runoff Presidential Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Guatemala court clears way for runoff presidential vote

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Guatemala's top electoral court on Wednesday cleared the way for a runoff presidential election next month, ending a stretch of legal maneuvering after an inconclusive first round.

The runoff will feature two social democrats -- Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arevalo -- seeking to lead a Central American country beset by poverty, corruption and gang violence.

This means the country will soon have its first leftist president in more than a decade.

Torres and Arevalo finished first and second in the first round of voting on June 25 but neither won a majority.

The results have been held up in other courts amid allegations of irregularities, but they are now officially valid, said Mario Velazquez, secretary general of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Torres is the ex-wife of former president Alvaro Colom and Arevalo is the son of reformist former president Juan Jose Arevalo.

In the June 25 elections, Torres won 15.86 percent of the vote and Arevalo garnered 11.77 percent, the highest totals among 22 candidates.

Earlier Wednesday, an anti-corruption prosecutor, Rafael Curruchiche, announced that he was disqualifying Arevalo's Semilla party, suspending its legal status.

He cited what he called irregularities in the collection of signatures at the time of the party's creation.

This would seemingly throw the runoff into doubt, again.

But the president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Irma Palencia, said she was unaware of this decision by the prosecutor.

In an apparent dig at court interference in elections, Palencia added: "We know that elections are won at the ballot box, with the sacred suffrage of the people."

Related Topics

Election Corruption Vote Lead June Democrats Top Court

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

7 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

9 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

9 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

9 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

9 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

9 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

9 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

9 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

10 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

10 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous