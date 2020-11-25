UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guatemala Crisis Talks Open As Anti-government Protests Continue

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Guatemala crisis talks open as anti-government protests continue

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Guatemala's embattled government opened talks on a revised budget on Tuesday, after days of protests forced Congress to back off from approving a business-friendly spending plan backed by President Alejandro Giammattei.

"The objective of the meeting is to hear proposals from associations, research centers and academia for a readjustment of the budget," according to the meeting's agenda.

Giammattei, elected last year, is under pressure to resign after thousands of people demonstrated in the capital, angered by a budget they said entrenched glaring economic inequalities by favoring the private sector over health and education funding.

Protesters set the Congress building ablaze on Saturday, sparking a robust police crackdown which has been criticized by right groups.

Opponents of the government said the budget -- at nearly $13 billion, the biggest in the history of the state -- did little to ease the plight of the country's poor, who make up nearly 60 percent of the population of 17 million.

Giammattei, 64, was leading the discussions along with Finance Minister Alvaro Gonzalez and other officials.

Business leaders, evangelical churches and representatives of the University of San Carlos, the country's only state-run university, were also attending the talks in Guatemala City.

Protests continued Tuesday as Guatemala's indigenous leaders gathered in front of the presidential residence to demand that Giammattei and his cabinet resign.

The leaders said in a statement that the protest was to "reject acts of corruption, demand the resignation of the president, the resignation of the deputies and the closing of the Center of Government."The Center of Government is a super-ministry created by Giammattei and headed by a close associate of the president.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest Police Poor Education Budget San Carlos Guatemala Congress From Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

18 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

18 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

20 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.