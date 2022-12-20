UrduPoint.com

Guatemala Intercepts Narco Sub, Seizes Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Guatemala intercepts narco sub, seizes drugs

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Guatemalan authorities have intercepted a narcotics-laden submarine, arrested two Ecuadorans and a Colombian on board, and seized more than 1.7 tons of drugs, the prosecutor's office said Monday.

The narcotics were worth an estimated $23.2 million, according to spokesman Moises Ortiz.

He said the semisubmersible vessel was detained Friday in international waters off the Guatemalan coast and brought to a naval base in the country's south for the haul to be tallied.

The prosecutor's office described the seizure as "a heavy blow to transnational organized crime." Last year, Guatemala seized more than 11 tons of cocaine, according to the interior ministry -- a 20 percent drop from 2020.

According to official sources, international cartels, with the help of local traffickers, transport drugs and launder money in Guatemala and the rest of Central America, generating violence in the region.

In Guatemala, many of the 3,210 murders last year have been attributed to gang wars over control of the drug trade, bus routes, and extortion.

According to US authorities, some 90 percent of the cocaine that enters American soil arrives via Mexico and Central America in small planes, boats and submarines.

Much of it comes from Colombia, Peru and Bolivia in South America.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Drugs Guatemala Bolivia Peru Colombia Mexico Money 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

4 minutes ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Lukashenko Economy, Mili ..

Putin Says Discussed With Lukashenko Economy, Military Cooperation, Global Situa ..

4 minutes ago
 Romanian Foreign Minister Rules Out Risk of Russia ..

Romanian Foreign Minister Rules Out Risk of Russian Attack Against Moldova

4 minutes ago
 Actress Amber Heard Agrees to Settle Defamation Ca ..

Actress Amber Heard Agrees to Settle Defamation Case With Ex-Husband Johnny Depp

4 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Mi ..

Ukrainian Military Receives Martlet Air Defense Missiles - Official

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.