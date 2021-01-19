UrduPoint.com
Guatemala Police Break Up US-bound Migrant Caravan: AFP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Guatemala police break up US-bound migrant caravan: AFP

Vado Hondo, Guatemala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Guatemalan security forces on Monday broke up a caravan of some 4,000 Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States on a journey of thousands of kilometers through Central America, AFP reporters witnessed.

Police advanced on the group in a coordinated move, striking batons against their shields to make an intimidating noise, prompting the group to scatter in different directions.

Authorities thus cleared a key road blocked by migrants held up in the town of Vado Hondo since Saturday, causing a long build-up of cargo trucks waiting to pass.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

