Guatemala president orders capture of US-bound Honduran migrants

Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Thursday ordered the detention of thousands of Hondurans who entered his country as part of a US-bound caravan of migrants.

"At this moment the order has been issued to detain in Guatemalan territory all of those (Hondurans) who have entered the country illegally," Giammattei said in an address to the nation.

The migrants surged across the border into Guatemala on Thursday, defying restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.