UrduPoint.com

Guatemala President Warns Millions Could Die As Visits Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Guatemala president warns millions could die as visits Ukraine

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Millions around the world could die due to the "food crisis" caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said during a visit to Ukraine on Monday.

Giammattei, who was invited to Ukraine by counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to view the damage caused by Russia's invasion, hit out at the war's global impact.

"An irrefutable proof of the consequences of this war are the global economic effects that have generated inflation, increased the cost of living and produced more poverty," he said in a joint statement with Zelensky published by the Guatemalan presidency.

And he warned that the conflict would cause a future "food crisis that could mean the death of millions of people." Central America has been badly affected by the war as it imports all of its grain from the conflict zone.

Ukraine has been unable to export grain since the beginning of Russia's invasion due to a blockade of its Black Sea ports by Kremlin forces.

"The whole world is suffering the serious consequences of the Russian aggression such as the food crisis and price destabilization," said Zelensky.

"The cost of living is unfairly rising and only together can we protect the world and international legal order.

" Zelensky thanked Giammattei for his visit and called on the international community to set up a special court to "punish Russia for its aggression." During the visit, the two countries agreed to scrap visa requirements for Guatemalans traveling to Ukraine and to establish direct business contacts.

The visit was arranged during a telephone conversation between the two presidents in June, after which Giammattei had said they "spoke about reconstruction in Ukraine, where they need laborers, and so (Zelensky) asked that Guatemalans travel to work in Ukraine." In a brief press release, Guatemala's communication secretariat for the presidency gave no details on when the visit began or how long it would last.

Following Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine, Giammattei closed Guatemala's embassy in Moscow.

The Central American country exports nickel to Ukraine while importing iron and steel.

Despite breaking off diplomatic relations with Russia, Guatemala continues to export coffee and bananas to the Eurasian powerhouse, while importing fertilizer, medical supplies and paper.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 following months of rising tensions between the neighbors.

Like many countries affected by the war, Guatemala has since seen fuel prices shoot up.

Related Topics

World Exports Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Guatemala Price February June Visa All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

41 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

46 minutes ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

9 hours ago
 Two girls die in wall collapse incident

Two girls die in wall collapse incident

9 hours ago
 Coalition partners boycott 3-member Supreme Court ..

Coalition partners boycott 3-member Supreme Court bench in Punjab CM election ca ..

9 hours ago
 UN slams Myanmar's execution of four democracy act ..

UN slams Myanmar's execution of four democracy activists

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.