UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guatemala Sends Back Almost 3,500 US-bound Honduran Migrants

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Guatemala sends back almost 3,500 US-bound Honduran migrants

Guatemala City, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Guatemala has sent back almost 3,500 Honduran migrants from a caravan that was heading to the United States over concerns they might spread Covid-19, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Sunday.

In a televised message, Giammattei said Guatemalan security forces were able to "contain" the caravan, that according to the president was a factor in the transmission of the virus.

"We are experiencing a pandemic in Guatemala which has cost us to control with months of efforts," said the president, adding it was an "obligation" to reduce the risk of further contagion.

According to the Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM), the caravan entered eastern Guatemala on Thursday, pushing over a military cordon on the Corinto border before splitting into groups to reach Mexico, which has closed its borders.

In recent years, thousands of Central American migrants traveling in large groups have crossed into Mexico, with the aim of reaching the US border.

The migrants have become a hot-button issue for political conservatives in the United States, including President Donald Trump's base.

Trump, who is seeking a second term in the November 3 election, has threatened Mexico with steep tariffs if it does not do more to stop a surge of undocumented migrants.

By Friday and Saturday, hundreds of Guatemalan police and military personnel set up roadblocks forcing migrants -- including young children and people in wheelchairs -- to turn back.

Fifteen people from the caravan requested refuge in Guatemala, according to the IGM.

"We respect the right to migration as long as it is regulated and the requirements and protocols that have been established are complied with, and not as happened with this group of migrants who broke into our country with violence," Giammattei said.

Covid-19 has infected 93,963 people and killed 3,293 since March in Guatemala, a country of about 17 million inhabitants.

The country began reopening in July after four months of restrictions to curb the pandemic.

Related Topics

Election Police Threatened Trump Young Guatemala United States Mexico March July November Border Sunday From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 October 2020

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Houthi missile lands in Saudi border village

11 hours ago

Ministry of Education aims to achieve educational ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Press Club kicks off third edition of Media ..

13 hours ago

Emirati striker Ali Mabkhout turns 30 tomorrow

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.