UrduPoint.com

Guatemalan Journalist Critical Of President Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Guatemalan journalist critical of president arrested

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Guatemalan police on Friday arrested journalist Jose Ruben Zamora and raided the offices of El Periodico, a newspaper he founded which has accused key political figures in the country of corruption.

The publication's staff denounced the actions as retaliation for its previous reporting on President Alejandro Giammattei, as well as Attorney General Consuelo Porras, whom the United States designated earlier this year for "significant corruption." Zamora was arrested at his home in the south of Guatemala City on charges of "possible money laundering," Juan Luis Pantaleon, a spokesman for the Public Prosecutor's Office, told AFP.

"It is not for his journalistic work, but as a businessman," Pantaleon said.

As he was transferred to court, Zamora told reporters he was putting himself "at the disposal of justice to see what happens." "I imagine there must be a conspiracy, a persecution... and if that is the case, love for Guatemala must be paid with jail," he added.

The headquarters of El Periodico, which has received international recognition for its work, were raided by police.

In social media posts, the newspaper said the attorney general was "following through on her threats against the president of El Periodico. They will not silence us." The Guatemalan Ombudsman Jordan Rodas said Zamora's arrest was regrettable.

"We are in a very difficult moment. I would not like to think that we are becoming Nicaragua 2.0," Rodas said, referring to the prosecution and conviction of journalists critical of President Daniel Ortega in recent years.

In June, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights added Guatemala to its list of countries where it has noted serious human rights violations, a charge Giammattei rejects. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are also on the list.

The public prosecutor's office, under the leadership of Porras, has been criticized for arresting and prosecuting several anti-mafia judges and prosecutors.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Jail Social Media Zamora Guatemala United States Cuba Venezuela Money June Court Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

12 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

12 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

13 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.