Guelleh Re-elected President Of Djibouti With 98.58% Of Vote: Minister
Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:20 AM
Djibouti, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Ismail Omar Guelleh was re-elected for a fifth term as president of Djibouti with more than 98 percent of the vote, according to provisional results announced by Interior Minister Moumin Ahmed Cheick Friday night.
"President Ismail Omar Guelleh obtained 167,535 votes, which is 98.58 percent," he told public broadcaster RTD, adding that confirmed results would be released soon by the Constitutional Council.