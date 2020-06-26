UrduPoint.com
Guinea-Bissau Ends Anti-virus Curfew

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Guinea-Bissau ends anti-virus curfew

Bissau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Guinea-Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, said on Thursday that the poor West African state would drop a night-time curfew imposed to curb coronavirus infections.

The government will however extend other emergency measures by 30 days, however, according to a decree also published on Thursday.

Authorities in former Portuguese colony of some 1.

8 million people have recorded 1,556 coronavirus cases to date, with 19 fatalities.

As with other poor countries in the region, there are concerns about Guinea-Bissau's ability to handle a large outbreak.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Bissau, Embalo urged people to keep respecting social distancing.

First imposed in March, the night-time curfew ran from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The government also closed borders and schools in a bid to curb infections.

