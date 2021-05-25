UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea-Bissau Lorry Crash Death Toll Revised To 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Guinea-Bissau lorry crash death toll revised to 16

Bissau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Sixteen people died and 11 were injured in southern Guinea-Bissau after a speeding lorry crashed into village homes, Interior Minister Botche Cande told reporters on Monday.

The driver had been going round a bend when he lost control of his vehicle on Sunday and careered into the small village of Cambesse, 180 kilometres (120 miles) south of the West African nation's capital Bissau.

The initial death toll was put at 14 but Interior Minister Cande told local radio on Monday the toll had been revised to 16 people dead and 11 injured.

"I offer my condolences to all those who lost loved ones in this tragic accident," he said.

Guinea-Bissau is an impoverished former Portuguese colony of about two million people, where the state of roads is poor and accidents are frequent.

The road south of the capital is often busy during the spring harvest of cashew nuts, the country's main export.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Poor Interior Minister Driver Road Vehicle Died Bissau Bend Guinea-Bissau Sunday All Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

38 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

1 hour ago

Govt empowers institutions to act without fear: Sh ..

3 minutes ago

Another seven die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

US stocks gain as markets monitor infrastructure d ..

3 minutes ago

Myanmar Coup Opposition Coalescing Into Armed Defe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.