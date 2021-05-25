Guinea-Bissau lorry crash death toll revised to 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bissau, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Sixteen people died and 11 were injured in southern Guinea-Bissau after a speeding lorry crashed into village homes, Interior Minister Botche Cande told reporters on Monday.

The driver had been going round a bend when he lost control of his vehicle on Sunday and careered into the small village of Cambesse, 180 kilometres (120 miles) south of the West African nation's capital Bissau.

The initial death toll was put at 14 but Interior Minister Cande told local radio on Monday the toll had been revised to 16 people dead and 11 injured.

"I offer my condolences to all those who lost loved ones in this tragic accident," he said.

Guinea-Bissau is an impoverished former Portuguese colony of about two million people, where the state of roads is poor and accidents are frequent.

The road south of the capital is often busy during the spring harvest of cashew nuts, the country's main export.