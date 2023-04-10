Guinea-Bissau President arrives in Madinah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau arrived in Madinah on Monday to perform prayers at the Prophet's Mosque.

Upon his arrival at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, he was received by Deputy Governor of Madinah Region Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal and a number of senior officials.