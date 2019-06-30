UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea-Bissau President Not Allowed To Take Part In Govt: ECOWAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

Guinea-Bissau president not allowed to take part in govt: ECOWAS

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Guinea-Bissau's President Jose Mario Vaz will remain in office until November elections but no longer take part in government affairs, the African 15-nation bloc ECOWAS said on Saturday.

Vaz, in power since 2014, earlier this month set the date for the next presidential election for November 24.

He also appointed a prime minister, ending a political deadlock in the tiny West African country that has dragged on since the firing of a former premier in 2015.

ECOWAS, which stands for the Economic Community of West African States, has acted as a mediator in the country's political crisis.

Vaz's term in office expired on June 23 but parliament voted for him to remain "interim president".

He will, however, not be involved in the workings of the country, according to a statement following an ECOWAS meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

"The president will stay in office until the next presidential elections but will leave the whole management of government affairs to the newly formed government," it said.

Sitting between Senegal and Guinea on Africa's west coast, Guinea Bissau has struggled with volatility for years.

It has seen multiple coup attempts since independence from Portugal in 1973.

ECOWAS was set up in 1975 and is today comprised of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo -- representing a total population of around 385 million inhabitants.

Related Topics

Election Africa Firing Prime Minister Parliament Liberia Mali Bissau Abuja Independence Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Benin Portugal Togo Sierra Leone Senegal Cape Verde Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ghana Gambia Niger Nigeria June November 2015 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

9 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

9 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

9 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

9 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.