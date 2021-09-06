Guinea coup chief vows to uphold economic commitments

Conakry, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Guinea's coup leader, seeking to reassure mining investors a day after the military seized power, promised Monday that the country would honour its business commitments.

A committee set up by the junta assures "economic and financial partners that activities in the country are continuing as normal," Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya said in a speech.

"The committee assures partners that it will respect all its undertakings," he said.