Guinea Coup Chief Vows 'union' Govt, No 'witch Hunt'

Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Guinea coup chief vows 'union' govt, no 'witch hunt'

Conakry, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The colonel behind Guinea's military coup promised Monday to set up a unity government to oversee a transition period and vowed there would be no "witch hunt" against the former government.

"A consultation will be launched to set down the broad parameters of the transition, and then a government of national union will be established to steer the transition," Lieutenant-colonel Mamady Doumbouya said in a speech, but he did not say how long the consultation or the handover would last.

