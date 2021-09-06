Guinea coup leaders announce nationwide curfew

Conakry, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Special forces who seized power in Guinea on Sunday, capturing President Alpha Conde, announced a nationwide curfew "until further notice" as well as the replacement of governors by the military.

The junta also said in a statement read out over national television that it would convene Conde's cabinet ministers and other top officials at 11:00 am (1100 GMT) Monday in the capital Conakry.