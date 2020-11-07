UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea Court Declares Alpha Conde Elected President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Guinea court declares Alpha Conde elected president

Conakry, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Guinea's Constitutional Court on Saturday declared incumbent Alpha Conde had been reelected for a controversial third term as president at the age of 82.

At 59.

5 percent, Conde's support was above the absolute majority needed to win, judges found, throwing out challenges to the October 18 ballot held after a new constitution bypassed a two-term presidential limit and was followed by violence the opposition says has claimed 46 lives.

Related Topics

October Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler supports publishing houses with AED1 ..

26 minutes ago

Literary committee of Arts Council of Pakistan Kar ..

28 minutes ago

PM says health card scheme will be extended to ent ..

29 minutes ago

Shaniera asks for small wedding ceremonies amid fe ..

33 minutes ago

ADJD concludes 24th session of lawyer training pro ..

41 minutes ago

FinTech Ripple chooses Dubai International Financi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.