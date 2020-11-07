Guinea court declares Alpha Conde elected president

(@FahadShabbir)

Conakry, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Guinea's Constitutional Court on Saturday declared incumbent Alpha Conde had been reelected for a controversial third term as president at the age of 82.

At 59.

5 percent, Conde's support was above the absolute majority needed to win, judges found, throwing out challenges to the October 18 ballot held after a new constitution bypassed a two-term presidential limit and was followed by violence the opposition says has claimed 46 lives.