UrduPoint.com

Guinea Democracy Group Warns Of Protests Over Prolonged Junta Rule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Guinea democracy group warns of protests over prolonged junta rule

Conakry, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A Guinean democracy group behind mass protests that contributed to last year's military coup, said on Tuesday that it would resume demonstrations unless the ruling junta cedes power swiftly.

The FNDC coalition staged huge protests against president Alpha Conde, before the army overthrew him in September 2021.

Conde, 83, had drawn fierce opposition after he pushed through a new constitution in 2020 that allowed him to run for a third presidential term.

The West African country's ruling military junta has pledged to restore civilian rule, however, it has so far refused to commit to a timetable.

On Tuesday, the FNDC stated that it "will oppose with determination any idea of a long transition".

It also urged citizens to "remain mobilised for a possible resumption of peaceful civilian demonstrations".

The statement came in response to a document that circulated online this week, which suggested that the junta would hold parliamentary elections in 2024 and a presidential election in 2025.

Two members of Guinea's interim government did not respond to questions about the document. The FNDC said it was authentic.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the document's authenticity.

Envoys from the United Nations and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) arrived in Guinea on Sunday for talks about the length of the democratic transition.

Guinea's coup has fuelled concerns about democratic backsliding across West Africa.

The nation of 13 million people is one of three countries in the region where the military seized power in the last 18 months, along with Mali and Burkina Faso.

ECOWAS has suspended all three countries from the bloc's activities over the coups.

Related Topics

Election Africa Army United Nations Democracy Mali Burkina Faso Guinea September Sunday 2020 All From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

29 minutes ago
 Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation ..

Qureshi calls Romanian FM to discuss facilitation for Pakistanis' evacuation fro ..

29 minutes ago
 NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday ..

NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

35 minutes ago
 Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined ..

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

35 minutes ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

35 minutes ago
 Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to ..

Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to Latvia

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>