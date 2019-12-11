UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea Hit By Fresh Anti-government Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

Guinea hit by fresh anti-government rallies

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Guineans took to the streets en masse on Tuesday, in the latest round of mass anti-government protests to hit the fragile West African state.

Around one million people protested against embattled President Alpha Conde in the capital Conakry, opposition MP Fode Oussouba said.

AFP could not independently verify the figure, however.

The poor former French colony country of some 13 million has seen rolling demonstrations since mid-October over suspicions that the 81-year-old president is manoeuvring to seek a third term in office.

At least 20 civilians have been killed since protests began, and one gendarme has also been killed.

Scores of people have also been arrested and detained in the unrest.

There were no reports of violence on Tuesday, however, which also saw thousands of people protest in regional cities in the centre and north of the country, according to witnesses.

"Today, our thoughts are with the dead, with our friends who are in court," said Abdourahmane Sanoh, the coordinator of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of opposition groups.

Sanoh was temporarily freed from prison last month, pending an appeal, after originally being jailed for his role in staging demonstrations.

Conde, whose second term ends next year, launched constitutional consultations in September, saying the former French colony's basic law "concentrates corporate interests" and needed reform.

But his adversaries say the president will try to push through an amendment allowing him to seek a third term in elections due in 2020. He has neither confirmed nor denied his intentions.

Related Topics

Dead Protest Poor Conakry Alliance Turkish Lira September 2020 From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2019

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

9 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

10 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.