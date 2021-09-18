UrduPoint.com

Guinea Junta Defies Poll Pressure, Rules Out Exile For Ex-president

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

Guinea junta defies poll pressure, rules out exile for ex-president

Conakry, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Guinea's ruling junta on Saturday ruled out exile for detained former president Alpha Conde and said transition towards civilian rule would be done in accordance with "the will of the people".

The statement from the ruling council came in defiance of international pressure for Conde's release and a six-month timetable for elections after a coup on September 5 sparked global condemnation.

It also followed the visit on Friday of a mission from ECOWAS led by two heads of state from the 15-member West African bloc.

Mamady Doumbouya, the colonel who led the coup, told the visiting delegation that "it was important for ECOWAS to listen to the legitimate aspirations of the people of Guinea," said a junta spokesman, Colonel Amara Camara, at the ruling council's first press conference on the six-month deadline.

Doumbouya stressed the need not to repeat the "mistakes of the past", recalling that national consultations to outline the transition had begun on Tuesday and that "only the sovereign people of Guinea will decide its destiny", Camara said.

"It is also clear to all parties that the former president will remain in Guinea," he added.

During their visit, the Ghanaian head of state Nana Akufo-Addo, whose country holds the rotating presidency of ECOWAS, and his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara, presented the junta with the organisation's demands for elections within six months.

They also insisted on the release of Conde.

"We had very frank, fraternal talks with Colonel Doumbouya and his associates and collaborators and I think that ECOWAS and Guinea will find a way to walk together," Akufo-Addo said at the end of the visit.

The ruling council, which now designates Doumbouya as "President of the Republic and Head of State", said that the consultation sessions scheduled for Friday with banks, insurance companies and unions would be held on Saturday.

This consultation will continue next week, it announced, including Monday meetings with cultural actors, press associations and those within the informal sector.

The military has already held talks with political parties, religious leaders, the heads of mining companies, key players in this poor but resource-rich country, and other figures.

Related Topics

Condemnation Poor Visit Guinea September All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing economic co ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing economic cooperation with Estonia

24 seconds ago
 Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

1 hour ago
 Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama s ..

Atif Aslam is excited about his first ever drama serial Sang-e-Mah

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's ..

Cricket Australia monitors situation after Kiwis's unilateral withdrawal from Pa ..

2 hours ago
 82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

82,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to K ..

OPPO Takes Photographers and Content Creators to Kalash for the ‘Discover the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.