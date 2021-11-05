UrduPoint.com

Guinea Junta Warns Against 'disturbing Public Order'

Fri 05th November 2021

Guinea junta warns against 'disturbing public order'

Conakry, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Guinea's coup leaders accused political parties and activists on Thursday of "disturbing public order and social peace" in the West African country.

These groups aim to "undermine the peace and quiet of Guineans and damage the ongoing peaceful transition", the junta, which calls itself the National Rally Committee for Development (CNRD), said in a statement read on state television.

Though the announcement did not name the allegedly destabilising groups, it came after a press conference called by deposed president Alpha Conde's party.

The former president of the National Assembly asked the junta to release Conde, 83, who has been under house arrest since he was overthrown.

A 41-year-old former French legionnaire seized power on September 5, accusing Conde of corruption and authoritarianism.

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, sworn in as interim president last month, has promised to "re-found" the Guinean state and hold elections at the end of a transition period of unspecified length.

The junta has so far dissolved the government and institutions and replaced ministers, governors and prefects with administrators and soldiers.

On October 6, Doumbouya appointed a transitional prime minister, Mohamed Beavogui, a former UN under-secretary-general.

Anyone taking part in the interim administration will not be able to stand in the polls, according to the junta.

Conde became Guinea's first democratically elected leader in 2010, but last year sparked mass protests when he changed the constitution to allow himself to seek a third term. Though Conde was re-elected, his critics denounced the poll as a sham.

