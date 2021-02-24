UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea Launches Ebola Vaccination Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

Guinea launches Ebola vaccination campaign

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Guinea launched an Ebola vaccination campaign on Tuesday, medical workers and the World Health Organization said, after a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease struck the country this month.

The West African state reported new Ebola cases on February 13 -- the first in West Africa since a 2013-2016 epidemic that left more than 11,300 dead in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The latest outbreak emerged near the town of Gouecke, in the forested Nzerekore region in Guinea's southeast, and has already killed five people.

Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding. It is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, and people who live with or care for patients are most at risk.

Health workers began to administer Ebola vaccines in Gouecke on Tuesday, after over 11,000 doses arrived in Guinea the previous day.

Guinea's Health Minister Remy Lamah, as well as Georges Ki-Zerbo, the WHO representative in the country, travelled to the town for the occasion.

The WHO plans to send about another 8,000 doses to the country, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Health Minister Lamah told AFP: "I think that in six weeks, we can be done with this disease".

During a ceremony outside a health centre in Gouecke, local government officials received jabs before a crowd of several dozen people. An imam and preacher also encourage people to get immunised.

Lamah, who hails from the region, said that he had spent the day trying to persuade local leaders to overcome their resistance to the vaccine.

Related Topics

Africa Dead World Liberia Nzerekore Sierra Leone Guinea February From Government

Recent Stories

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

10 minutes ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

14 minutes ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

14 minutes ago

Blinken Raises Concerns to Egypt Over Potential Pu ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.