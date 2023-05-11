UrduPoint.com

Guinea Opposition Claims Seven Dead In Protest Clashes

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Guinea opposition claims seven dead in protest clashes

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Clashes in the Guinean capital Conakry on Wednesday between opposition supporters and security forces left seven people dead and at least 30 wounded by gunfire, an opposition alliance said.

Guinean authorities did not immediately respond to AFP requests for confirmation of the victims in Conakry, where the opposition had called for protests against the ruling junta.

Fast-moving groups of young people in several districts hurled stones at police, who responded with tear gas, an AFP reporter saw.

The opposition alliance said in a statement that 32 people had suffered gunshot wounds while 56 protesters were arrested, while calling for new "peaceful" demonstrations on Thursday.

A medical source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier that at least eight protesters and two members of the security forces were hurt.

Demonstrations also took place in the northern town of Labe and at Nzerekore in the southeast, witnesses there said.

The protests were called by the Living Forces of Guinea (FVG), an alliance of political parties, trade unions and civil society groups.

They are calling for talks with the junta to fast-track the return to civilian rule, for the lifting of a ban imposed last year on demonstrations, and for the release of arrested activists.

Prime Minister Bernard Gomou on Wednesday voiced readiness for talks with the opposition.

"The government is trying to respond to the demands of all political and social movements while respecting legal procedures," he said.

"But some amongst them refuse to join the framework of inclusive dialogue," which has the junta's backing.

Related Topics

Dead Police Civil Society Young Labe Nzerekore Conakry Alliance Guinea Gas All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

14 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘vi ..

Bilawal Bhutto comes down hard upon PTI over ‘violent protests’

19 minutes ago
 UAE at forefront of global crisis management, expe ..

UAE at forefront of global crisis management, experts agree at CEMS Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisa ..

COP28 President-Designate convenes CEO decarbonisation roundtable at UAE Climate ..

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.