Guinea opposition claims seven dead in protest clashes

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Clashes in the Guinean capital Conakry on Wednesday between opposition supporters and security forces left seven people dead and at least 30 wounded by gunfire, an opposition alliance said.

Guinean authorities did not immediately respond to AFP requests for confirmation of the victims in Conakry, where the opposition had called for protests against the ruling junta.

Fast-moving groups of young people in several districts hurled stones at police, who responded with tear gas, an AFP reporter saw.

The opposition alliance said in a statement that 32 people had suffered gunshot wounds while 56 protesters were arrested, while calling for new "peaceful" demonstrations on Thursday.

A medical source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said earlier that at least eight protesters and two members of the security forces were hurt.

Demonstrations also took place in the northern town of Labe and at Nzerekore in the southeast, witnesses there said.

The protests were called by the Living Forces of Guinea (FVG), an alliance of political parties, trade unions and civil society groups.

They are calling for talks with the junta to fast-track the return to civilian rule, for the lifting of a ban imposed last year on demonstrations, and for the release of arrested activists.

Prime Minister Bernard Gomou on Wednesday voiced readiness for talks with the opposition.

"The government is trying to respond to the demands of all political and social movements while respecting legal procedures," he said.

"But some amongst them refuse to join the framework of inclusive dialogue," which has the junta's backing.