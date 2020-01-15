Guinea police stations burned down by anti-govt protesters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Protesters burned down two police stations in central Guinea on Tuesday, witnesses and the government said, in fresh confrontation with the government in the West African country.

In unrest over suspicions that President Alpha Conde wants to prolong his rule via constitutional change, protesters pelted the police stations in the city of Pita with stones before burning them down, according to the security ministry.

Hundreds of thousands of Guineans have been protesting since mid-October over concerns that Conde intends to use a constitutional reform to seek a third term in office.

Some 20 civilians and one gendarme have been killed since the protests began, according to an AFP tally, while scores have been arrested.

But protest organisers have raised the stakes by urging people, starting from this week, to take part in huge and open-ended demonstrations throughout the country.

Two protesters died on Monday, at the outset of this new protest wave.

On Tuesday, protesters in the central city of Pita hurled stones at a police and a gendarmerie station, a Guinea security ministry statement said.

They then looted them and burned them down.

Several hundreds of people "took advantage of the situation to steal guns and food supplies, including sacks of rice," a witness to the events, who requested to remain anonymous, told AFP.

Clashes also broke out in other cities on Tuesday, the security ministry said, including in Lelouma, in the north, where a police officer was shot and two gendarmes were wounded by stones.

There were scuffles between protesters and police officers in the capital Conakry on Tuesday too, an AFP journalist said.

However, schools and businesses in the city, which had closed on Monday, were beginning to open again on Tuesday.

The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), an alliance of opposition groups behind the demonstrations, has called for peaceful protests.

Conde, 81, has neither confirmed nor denied the claim that he put forward a draft constitution last month intending to keep himself in office for a third term.

The current constitution in the former French colony stipulates two presidential terms.