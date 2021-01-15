Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Guinea's President Alpha Conde has accepted the resignation Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana's government, the presidency said Friday.

The resignation had been expected for several days in the West African country, following contested parliamentary and presidential elections last year.

Conde instructed Fofana, who offered the resignation after serving as prime minister since May 2018, to "handle day-to-day affairs until a new government team is appointed," the presidency said in a statement.

Conde won a disputed third term in October's election against a backdrop of violence, with dozens killed during clashes between protesters and security forces.

Critics accuse Conde of cracking down on dissent and breaking the country's constitutional two-term presidential limit.

The 82-year-old president said a constitutional tweak passed in a March referendum allowed him to bypass the limit.

A parliamentary election was also held in March 2020, Conde's party winning a majority in a vote boycotted by the main opposition parties and marred by violence.