UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea President Accepts Government's Resignation

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Guinea president accepts government's resignation

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Guinea's President Alpha Conde has accepted the resignation Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana's government, the presidency said Friday.

The resignation had been expected for several days in the West African country, following contested parliamentary and presidential elections last year.

Conde instructed Fofana, who offered the resignation after serving as prime minister since May 2018, to "handle day-to-day affairs until a new government team is appointed," the presidency said in a statement.

Conde won a disputed third term in October's election against a backdrop of violence, with dozens killed during clashes between protesters and security forces.

Critics accuse Conde of cracking down on dissent and breaking the country's constitutional two-term presidential limit.

The 82-year-old president said a constitutional tweak passed in a March referendum allowed him to bypass the limit.

A parliamentary election was also held in March 2020, Conde's party winning a majority in a vote boycotted by the main opposition parties and marred by violence.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote March May October 2018 2020 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Palestinian President Orders to Hold General Elect ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: &#039;We re-affirm our support ..

30 minutes ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

19 minutes ago

US House Speaker Asks Ex-General to Review US Capi ..

6 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges World to Act With 'Greater' Solidar ..

6 minutes ago

WHO wants Covid jabs in all countries within 100 d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.