Guinea Putschists Say President 'taken' And Govt Dissolved

Guinea putschists say president 'taken' and govt dissolved

Conakry, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Army putschists in the west African nation of Guinea said Sunday that they had captured President Alpha Conde and dissolved the government, in a video sent to AFP.

But the situation on the ground remained unclear as Conde's government also released a statement saying that an attack on the presidential palace by special forces had been "repulsed".

