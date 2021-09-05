Guinea Putschists Say President 'taken' And Govt Dissolved
Conakry, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Army putschists in the west African nation of Guinea said Sunday that they had captured President Alpha Conde and dissolved the government, in a video sent to AFP.
But the situation on the ground remained unclear as Conde's government also released a statement saying that an attack on the presidential palace by special forces had been "repulsed".