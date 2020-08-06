Guinea ruling party asks president to run for third term

Conakry, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Guinea's ruling RPG party on Thursday requested that President Alpha Conde seek a third term in elections due later this year, a scenario that has sparked violent protests.

Under Guinea's constitution, presidents may only serve two terms.

Conde, 82, was elected president in 2010, and again in 2015. His opponents say he pushed through a revamped constitution that has reset the counter to zero, enabling him to extend his time in office.