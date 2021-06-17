UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guinea To Declare End To Ebola Epidemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Guinea to declare end to Ebola epidemic

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Guinea is set to announce an end to the Ebola epidemic in the West African state this weekend, the country's health minister said Thursday.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by the World Health Organization, Health Minister Remy Lamah said the viral epidemic will be declared over on Saturday -- barring the discovery of new cases.

Guinea announced an Ebola outbreak on February 14, evoking spectres of the devastating 2013-2016 West Africa epidemic, which left 11,300 dead in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The disease causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding.

It is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, and people who live with or care for patients are most at risk.

According to the WHO, Ebola has infected at least 16 people and claimed five lives since February in Guinea, where the disease reappeared in the forested Nzerekore region in the southeast of the impoverished nation.

On Thursday, Lamah credited the speed of the health response for getting the outbreak under control.

Related Topics

Africa Dead World Liberia Nzerekore Sierra Leone Guinea February

Recent Stories

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

4 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

23 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

41 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

41 minutes ago

AED5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.