Guinean junta requisitions army ahead of protests

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Guinea's ruling junta said troops had been ordered onto the streets to support police ahead of impending protests and threatened law breakers with tough prison terms under anti-terrorism legislation.

The chronically unstable West African state has been run by the military since 2021, when President Alpha Conde, the country's first freely elected leader, was overthrown.

In a statement late Tuesday on the eve of two days of rallies announced by the opposition, Territorial Administration Minister Mory Conde warned demonstrators could unleash "urban warfare" and "impose terror using unprecedented violence." "We have taken the step of legally requisitioning, as of May 15, 2023, the use of the armed forces to support the police and gendarmerie facing difficulties in maintaining and restoring public order," he said in a statement read on state tv.

He threatened the use of anti-terrorist laws, which include life sentences, against anyone who sought to "intimidate, provoke a situation of terror, create insecurity in the public" or foment "a crisis situation." Later, members of the "Red Beret" presidential guard and army vehicles were visible on the streets of Conakry, where the opposition has called for two days of demonstrations on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, that call to protest brought few demonstrators into the capital on Wednesday.

The internet monitoring service NetBlocks reported on social networks that access to various platforms had been restricted.

The military took power on the back of protests against Conde after he pushed for a third term in office, a move that critics said breached the constitution.

The junta has promised, in the face of international pressure, to restore civilian rule by the end of 2024, purportedly to give it enough time to carry out institutional reforms.

But it has arrested a number of opposition leaders and instigated prosecutions against others, and last year banned all demonstrations.

The opposition is protesting against the crackdown and pressing for dialogue with the region's bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mediation efforts by religious leaders to broker a dialogue have failed. Protests in the troubled country have a long history of turning deadly and being violently repressed.